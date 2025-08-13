Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Day 8 of the Pro Panja League Season 2, co-founded by Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, saw a number of entertaining clashes on the arm-wrestling table across both the undercard and main card fixtures as Jaipur Veers defeated MP Hathodas 18-14 while Sher-e-Ludhia enjoyed an incredible 22-4 victory over Mumbai Muscle. The highlight of the day came in the main card of fixture 1 in the 100+ kg category when Muzahir Saidu showed an incredible display of skill and pinned Tushar Awasthi in 0.13 second, equalling the record for the fastest pin of the league which was set by Satnam Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad earlier in the tournament. Both Mazahir and Satnam are now the joint leaders of the Bullet Badshaho ka Badshah standings. Meanwhile Yuvraj Verma of Mumbai Muscle was awarded the 'Player of the day' award for his incredible comeback against Suhail Khan of Sher-Ludhiana, according to a release from Pro Panja League.

In the Undercard Fixture 1 between MP Hathodas and Jaipur Veers, the 80 kg category saw Vethozo Lohe of MP Hathodas overpower Prince Dhir of Jaipur Veers with a strong 2-0 win. Jaipur Veers fought back in the 70 kg category as Suraj Salhotra defeated Surender Saini of MP Hathodas 2-0. In the 55 kg Women's category, MP Hathodas' Airi Kmenlang Shabong edged out a 2-1 win over Abhirami P K of Jaipur Veers.

Also Read | Why Cameron Green Was Adjudged Out By Umpires Despite Nqaba Peter Fumbling the Catch While Celebrating During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025? Here’s What the Rule Says.

Undercard Fixture 2 featured a battle between Mumbai Muscle and Sher-e-Ludhiana. Anil Sharma of Sher-e-Ludhiana took a 2-1 victory in the 80 kg category over Ishan Kashyap of Mumbai Muscle. The 70 kg category saw Sanu Joy carry the momentum for Sher-e-Ludhiana by beating Akash Mukhi of Mumbai Muscle 2-0, while in the 55 kg Women's category, Senebi of Sher-e-Ludhiana claimed a 2-0 win over Komal Patel of Mumbai Muscle.

The Main Card Fixture 1 saw MP Hathodas and Jaipur Veers clash again. Mazahir Saidu continued his dominance in the 100+ kg category with a commanding 10-0 win for Jaipur Veers over Tushar Awasthi of MP Hathodas. The 60 kg category witnessed a one-sided contest as Rudra Naik of Jaipur Veers built on their momentum and defeated Akash Handique of MP Hathodas 5-0, winning all three rounds and winning the two bonus points. Lastly, Shaju Au of MP Hathodas pulled a much-needed 10-0 win for his side by outperforming Sameer VT of Jaipur Veers in the 100kg category. Jaipur Veers ended the fixture 18-14 against MP Hathodas.

Also Read | How Many Reviews A Team Can Take in ODIs? Know All About DRS in 50-Overs Cricket After Mohammad Rizwan Burns Reviews Inside 11 Overs.

Main Card Fixture 2 between Sher-e-Ludhiana and Mumbai Muscle delivered more drama. The 100+ kg category erupted into chaos as Yuvraj Verma of Mumbai Muscle demolished Suhail Khan of Sher-e-Ludhiana 3-1 in a match that nearly turned into an all-out brawl. What began as standard Pro Panja Season 2 competition quickly spiraled into a volatile confrontation that had the entire arena holding its breath.

After losing the opening round, Yuvraj bounced back with authority in the second round, unleashing a powerful toproll to even the score. But it was here that the drama reached fever pitch. Suhail, visibly agitated and desperate to shift momentum, gambled on a review that backfired spectacularly - proving completely unsuccessful and only adding fuel to an already combustible situation.

In the 90 kg category, Tawheed Shaikh of Sher-e-Ludhiana was at his dominant best, defeating Arpan Kar of Mumbai Muscle 10-0. In the challenger round, Tawheed pinned his opponent in just 0.2 seconds to earn five extra points for his side. The 80 kg category closed with Sher-e-Ludhiana on top, as Harkomal Gill defeated Sonu Chourasiya of Mumbai Muscle 5-0 to end the day on a high. Sher-e-Ludhiana enjoyed a dominant 22-4 victory over Mumbai Muscle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)