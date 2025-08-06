Mumbai, August 6: Pro Panja League is the first league of its kind for one very special reason. Every team consists of male, female and para-athletes, giving equal opportunity to all to take the centre stage and flex their strength in front of the world. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sher-e-Ludhiana’s Manorama Bisht and para-athlete Harish Varma spoke on how despite all the complexities of pulling off a league of such magnitude, the message to all those participating remains the same, ‘believe in yourself and the sky is the limit’. The Great Khali and Vijender Singh Engage in Fun Arm Wrestling Contest During Pro Panja League 2025 Opening Ceremony, Bollywood Actor Rajpal Yadav Plays Referee (Watch Video).

"If a person believes in his strength, has confidence in himself then the sky is the limit. This league does not differentiate between anyone, be it para or female athletes, it carries the motto that when a person believes in himself, sky is the limit," Manorama told IANS.

Harish, a veteran of 20 years in the sport and a world champion, said he never even imagined the sport would see a rise of this level.

“I would have never imagined. Para-athletes have never gotten the same level of recognition and promotion as athletes. I would like to especially thank Preeti Ma’am and Parvin sir (PPL Co-founders) from the bottom of my heart for all the support and the platform they have created,” Varma told IANS.

The second edition of the Pro Panja League kicked off in front of a passionate crowd in Gwalior on Tuesday and despite a loss on the opening day against Kiraak Hyderabad, Harish remained confident that his team has the potential to lift the title and called for the team to continue their strong camaraderie.' Pro Panja League 2025: Mumbai Muscle Dominate Opening Day of Season 2.

“I want to give my best. We really want to take the title home this year. We have made some good additions to the squad this time. I will ask the manager and captain to put our best forward and it’s very important for us to maintain strong camaraderie,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).