Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Day 4 of Pro Panja League Season 2 culminated into a spectacular thrill for main card arm wrestling participation. In an enthralling encounter Asker Ali of Kiraak Hyderabad and Denic Lalruatluaga bring the house down in their high intensity clash bringing surprising twists and generating immense anticipation for the main title arm wrestlers to follow. The energy was further amplified by the presence of co-founders Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, who actively supported the spectators throughout both the undercard and main card categories, with Satnam Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad securing the fastest arm wrestling pin record of 0.2 seconds contributing to what many described as the best event yet.

Also, the 90kg match taking place between Arsh Virk of Rohtak Rowdies and Rino Thomas of MP Hathodas executed the most exciting entertainment ever making Pro Panja League host its first five rounds for a main card participation ever in history of arm wrestling at Gwalior, according to a release from Pro Panja League.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, August 8: Drew McIntyre Lays Out WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena To Face Logan Paul At Clash in Paris 2025 and Other Exciting Highlights.

In the Undercard category's opening fixture, Kiraak Hyderabad secured victories in two out of three matches against Mumbai Muscle. Jagadish Baruah of Kiraak Hyderabad defeated Pramod Mukhi of Mumbai Muscle 2-0 in the 100 Kg category. However, Teja Pj of Mumbai Muscle claimed a 2-0 win over Savita Kumari of Kiraak Hyderabad in the 55 Kg match. Jincy Jose then brought Kiraak Hyderabad another 2-0 win in the 65 Kg+ category against Dashmeet Kaur of Mumbai Muscle.

Following this, the Rohtak Rowdies faced MP Hathodas. Rahul Nayak of Rohtak Rowdies took the 60 Kg match securing a 2-0 win against Sujit Kumar of MP Hathodas, but MP Hathodas responded strongly as Arya P of MP Hathodas defeated Shivani Bhatnagar of Rohtak Rowdies 2-0 in the 55 Kg match, and Olivia Dkhar secured a 2-0 victory over Aakriti Kandari of Rohtak Rowdies in the 65 Kg category.

Also Read | Pakistan Beat West Indies by Five Wickets in 1st ODI 2025; Debutant Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Shine As Visitors Go 1-0 Up.

Transitioning to the Main Card, the intensity escalated, particularly in the Kiraak Hyderabad versus Mumbai Muscle fixture. Denic Lalruattluanga of Mumbai Muscle delivered a dominant 5-0 performance against Asker Ali of Kiraak Hyderabad in the 80 Kg category. Notably, Satnam Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad achieved a stunning 10-0 win over Raymond of Mumbai Muscle in the 70 Kg match, concluding the bout in just 0.2 seconds, securing a new record ever to be noted in Pro Panja History. The 65 Kg match between Madhura Kn of Kiraak Hyderabad and Bandarika Kharkongor of Mumbai Muscle saw action, with Madhura Kn securing lead with a 5-0 score.

In the subsequent Main Card fixture between Rohtak Rowdies and MP Hathodas, Dara Singh Handa of Rohtak Rowdies emerged victorious against Kanan Borgohain of MP Hathodas with a 3-1 score in the 100 Kg match. Muzahid Shaikh of MP Hathodas then secured a 5-0 victory over Deepanker Mech of Rohtak Rowdies in the 70 Kg category.

In a historic first for season 2 of Pro Panja League, Arsh Virk of Rohtak Rowdies faced Rino Thomas of MP Hathodas in a thrilling 90 Kg category bout that went a full five rounds. The match started with Arsh securing a point in each of the first two rounds, putting him ahead. However, Rino mounted a fantastic comeback, winning the next two rounds and forcing a decisive fifth round. In the intense final round, Rino Thomas emerged victorious with a 3-2 score, earning crucial points for MP Hathodas and securing a memorable win. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)