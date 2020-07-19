Madrid [Spain], July 19 (ANI): After winning the La Liga 2019-20 season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he is not "special", saying he is just lucky to be in charge of the club.

Zidane has led Madrid to the La Liga title this season and as a result, he won his 11th trophy as the coach of the side.

"No, no. I don't feel that (special one). I feel lucky to be here with these players every day. And being in this club, that's why I feel lucky, and that's why I enjoy that much every day," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"Because one day it will finish, as it happened already, but this time for real. That's why I am enjoying and focused on these kinds of things," he added.

This La Liga win was Real Madrid's first since the 2016-17 campaign when Cristiano Ronaldo had led them to the crown.

Real Madrid would now face Leganes in their final game of the La Liga season later today.

"I think every title we get is merit of the team, the players who are involved in that time. It doesn't have to demerit them, especially this one, as it has been very complicated and tough. We have fought until the end," Zidane said.

"It is time to enjoy the achievement, but for football and for everyone, we have a game against Leganes," he added.

Real Madrid currently has 86 points from 37 matches in the La Liga standings. (ANI)

