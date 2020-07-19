An exciting encounter is set on the cards as Manchester United and Chelsea will lock horns in the semi-finals of FA Cup 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (June 19). Stakes will be very high in the forthcoming game as The Red Devils will be pip Leicester city to enter the top four the Premier League points table. On the other hand, Chelsea will aim to tighten their grip over the third place. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fan and are looking for the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defender, mid-fielder and striker for MUN vs CHE match, you can scroll down to get all the details. Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20 Match Result.

Both sides registered crucial victories in their last encounter and will be looking to make a place in the FA Cup final. Chelsea, who faced Norwich City in their last game, recorded a narrow 1-0 victory while Manchester United put up a stellar show against Crystal Palace won the game 2-0. Notably, Manchester United and Chelsea have faced each other thrice in this season with the Red Devils winning all the games. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the upcoming game.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Willy Caballero (CHE) should be your keeper for this game.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Brandon Williams (MUN) should be the four defenders in your Dream11 team.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Nemanja Matic (MUN), Christian Pulisic (CHE) and Willian (CHE) are the ideal choice for midfielders.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN) has enjoyed a sensational run in the ongoing season and he should be picked as the striker of your team.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Willy Caballero (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Brandon Williams (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Nemanja Matic (MUN), Christian Pulisic (CHE), Willian (CHE), Anthony Martial (MUN).

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should definitely be picked as the captain of your team while his partner-in-crime Paul Pogba (MUN) can be named as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).