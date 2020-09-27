Seville [Spain], September 27 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that he is very proud of the players after the team secured a win in a "very complicated, difficult game" against Real Betis.

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga here on Sunday.

"In the end, it was a very complicated, difficult game. The players have given their all. It's three very important points for us at a complicated ground and against a team who have just won their first two games. We are happy. We know there is a long way to go and that we can and will improve," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"...When you're behind it's difficult to change the dynamics of the game but we managed it today. It's crucial to do that every once in a while. We had a lot of chances, and people we talk about how we don't score enough but today we hit three and could have had more. I'm very proud of all the players, they're working brilliantly. We have to keep it up," he added.

The club took a lead in the 14th minute but Real Betis then struck two goals, taking a one-goal advantage.

In the second half, Emerson netted an own goal which took the scoreline to 2-2. After that, Sergio Ramos successfully converted a penalty in the 82nd minute which sealed the win for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will now take on Valladolid in La Liga on October 1. (ANI)

