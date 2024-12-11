Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza became the first cricketer to make 100 T20I appearances for the Zimbabwe national cricket team. The star all-rounder achieved this historic feat during the first T20I of the three-match series against the Afghanistan national cricket team on Wednesday. Ahead of the first T20I, Raza received a special cap from Craig Ervine to mark his 100th T20I appearance for his country. After Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl has made 86 T20I appearances for Zimbabwe. Mohammad Nabi Becomes First Afghanistan Player to Feature in 300 International Matches, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024.

Historic Milestone for Sikandar Raza in His Career!

.@SRazaB24 receiving a cap from Craig Ervine to mark his 100th T20I appearance for Zimbabwe, a remarkable milestone in his cricketing career. Congrats, Raza! 🙌#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/ZF97cBnZ4T — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 11, 2024

