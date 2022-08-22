New York, Aug 22 (AP) Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022: Check Likely XI for Men in Blue Ahead of Continental Showdown Against Archrivals.

The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949.

Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Interested in Signing Pedro Neto From Wolves.

American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins next Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)