Spread Positive, Correct and Factual Information, Nadda Tells BJP Publications

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the editors of the party's various publications to use the digital platform to disseminate positive, correct and factual information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid a countrywide lockdown, Nadda has been holding meetings with party leaders online and asking them to help the poor and the needy. On Tuesday, he interacted with the editors of BJP's various publications and suggested to them to maximise the use of digital platforms to disseminate positive, correct and factual information, saying the pen has a lot of might.

He also asked BJP workers to digitise all the archives of the party.

