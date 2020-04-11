Sri Lanka Cricket Hands LKR 25 Million to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has handed LKR 25 million, to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund as promised earlier, to the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa."Sri Lanka Cricket handed over LKR 25 million to the Covid-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund as announced earlier. The grant was handed over by SLC President Shammi Silva to His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President's Office on March 09," SLC tweeted.SLC president Shammi Silva was accompanied by Test and ODI skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and T20I captain Lasith Malinga. Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma also took part at this occasion.Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket had postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice, and all its players and employees to remain indoors. The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and England was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara also revealed that he has kept himself in isolation after returning from England. Sangakkara, who is the current president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to come back to Sri Lanka to help the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

