Sri Lanka Names 15-member Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Columbo [Sri Lanka], Jan 27 (ANI): The Sri Lanka Cricket Board on Monday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, slated to commence from February 21.The board also announced five standby players for the ensuing tournament.The squad members are -- Chamari Atapattu (captain), Harshitha Madavi (vice captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara.The standby players are -- Sachini Nisansala, Prasadani Weerakkody, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tharika Sewwandi, Inoka Ranaweera.Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in their opening encounter on February 22. (ANI)

