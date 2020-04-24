Srinagar Administration to Distribute 50,000 Food Kits During Ramzan

Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) The Srinagar district administration in Jammu and Kashmir has prepared 50,000 food kits for distribution amongst impoverished families in the summer capital of the Union territory during the month of Ramzan, an official said on Friday.

He said the idea behind the initiative is to offer support to those in need during the lockdown in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The aim of distributing free food kits is to support the impoverished families in the district during the month of Ramzan in view of the prevailing situation with restrictions in place due to the outbreak of COVID-19," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, visited the site where these kits are being put together to oversee the preparations.

Each of these kits includes five kilograms of rice, two kilograms of wheat and a packet each of cooking oil, tea and spices, he said.

The administration has identified needy families across Srinagar and distribution of these kits will start from Saturday, Chaudhary said.

