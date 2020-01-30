Stay Away from Those Encouraging Violence: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged the youth to stay away from those encouraging violence and said such people are working against the interests of the nation.

Interacting with the members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) here, Naidu said that some forces are trying to create tension and violence.

Asking the youth to be careful against such forces, he said that "if you destroy a public property, you are destroying your own future", an official statement quoting the vice president said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of protests against the amended citizenship law.

Observing that violence has no place in a democracy, Naidu said that dissent was acceptable but not disintegration.

He underlined that in a democracy, it was important to discuss and debate but not disrupt. “Ballot is more powerful than bullet,” the vice president added.

Asking the youth to develop a positive outlook and engage in constructive nation building activities, he said that the youth should be at the forefront of the fight against social evils such as corruption, and gender and caste discrimination.

