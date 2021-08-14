In a career spanning over three decades, actor Suniel Shetty has donned several different roles, but it's the real-life role of being a father to his son Ahan Shetty that he considers the most important one. On Saturday, Suniel took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him sitting next to Ahan. Suniel Shetty Shares a Video of Ahan Shetty Running With Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Rumoured Boyfriend KL Rahul, Calls Them ‘My Strength and Love’.

"My only SON shine and my most important/best role is a father to my son," he captioned the post. Suniel's post for his son garnered several likes and comments from social media users, including members of the film industry. Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented: "Best jodi." Akshay Kumar Denies Reports of Starring in a Film With Ahan Shetty.

Check Out Suniel Shetty's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

"Love it," actor Sonu Sood wrote. Ahan, too, expressed his love for his father.

"Love you papa," Ahan commented. Ahan is Suniel and Mana Shetty's second child after Athiya Shetty. On the work front, Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's new film 'Tadap', co-starring Tara Sutaria.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)