'November Story' actor Tamannah Bhatia revealed her fiery look from Badshah's upcoming song on Saturday. The actor teased her fans to a first look by taking to her Instagram account. She looked intense in the picture and in the caption, wrote, "Choole Tu To Hoti...," adding a Panda emoji to it. Tamannaah Bhatia 'Feels Like a Goddess' As She Gushes Over the Food Served on a Banana Leaf (See Post).

Singer Badshah reacted to the picture and commented with a Panda emoji.The 'Himmatwala' actor recently featured in a special song, 'Kodthe' from the film, 'Ghani'. Ghani Song Kodthe: Hottie Tamannaah Bhatia To Treat Fans With A Special Dance Number.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

She was last seen in the Telugu remake of 'Andhadhun', 'Maestro' with Nithiin.She essayed the role played by Tabu in the Hindi version. She will be next seen in 'Gurthunda Seethakaalam'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)