Tamannaah all decked up in a traditional saree with a golden crown and heavy jewelry took to her Instagram handle to post her photos where she explained how she feels when she eats food on a banana leaf. The 31-year-old actor got a lot of love and attention from her friends such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vidyulekha Raman, and Esha Gupta in her comment section. She captioned the image, "I feel like a goddess when I eat on a banana leaf! It's easy to find, and great for the environment too! Going back to the roots one step at a time!" Meanwhile, On the professional front, Tamannaah is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for F3, a sequel to the blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration.

Tamannaah Striking A Few Happy Poses With The South Indian Meal:

