Tamil Nadu CM, Rahul Dravid Play Cricket at Launch of New Stadium

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday played cricket with former cricketer Rahul Dravid after he inaugurated the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here at Valapadi.Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and TNCA president Rupa Gurunath were also present on the occasion.The newly inaugurated stadium is around 24 km from Salem town. (ANI)

