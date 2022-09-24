London, Sep 24: England opener Tammy Beaumont paid a glowing tribute to legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will retire from international cricket after the third ODI at Lord's, calling her an "absolutely lovely human" who has been "great for the game". Considered as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game, Jhulan, currently the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket, made her India debut through an ODI in January 2002 against England in Chennai. Now, two decades later, she will be bidding adieu to the international arena when India face England in the final match of the tour at Lord's.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/ind-vs-aus-2nd-t20i-virat-kohli-reacts-after-indias-win-against-australia-says-see-you-in-hyderabad-4243710.html

"It's not just what she does on the pitch. She's an absolutely lovely human. She's been great for the game and she'll be a very big loss but I think it's great that she gets to have a good send off at Lord's and hopefully something special, but not too special," said Tammy ahead of Saturday's match. Saturday's match at Lord's will also be the first time both India and England will be playing at the iconic venue since meeting in a thrilling 2017 ODI World Cup final, where the hosts emerged victorious by just nine runs.

India have already clinched the ODI series, having won the first two matches, marking it their first series triumph after 23 years. Tammy, who will be playing in her 100th ODI, believes that England have waited for far too long to play at Lord's. Apart from here Danni Wyatt has played at the iconic venue in 2011 and 2012. "I think it's definitely too long. Some of the girls who are missing out on the opportunity to have come back over the years - hopefully Heather (Knight) and Nat (Sciver) will continue and Katherine (Brunt) potentially. But I think for some of the girls who were involved in that game to have never come back in the last few years has been a real shame."

With England missing experienced players like Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, Tammy, 31, believes playing at Lord's will be an unforgettable moment for the younger players. "I think for other players who haven't played here, it's still kind of seen as the home of cricket and very much such a historical place that has seen so much come and go over the years. I think even in recent history, the history of women's cricket and not even being allowed in rooms like this (the Long Room) as a woman, I think you see how much cricket has evolved over time but also throwback and appreciate the past as well. So it's a great place to play and it's great to hear that we've sold so many tickets for the game, playing in such a big stadium, so it's great and such a nice place to play," concluded the right-hander.

