Actor John Abraham on Monday announced his upcoming production Tara Vs Bilal has begun filming in London. Directed by Samar Iqbal, the film features actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee. It is reportedly a slice-of-life story. Ayyappanum Koshiyum: John Abraham To Produce Hindi Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Starrer.

Abraham took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapboard, writing, "#TaraVsBilal begins. Day 1. Directed by #SamarIqbal". The 48-year-old actor has previously backed films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House and this year's Netflix drama Sardar Ka Grandson. John Abraham Is Looking for the ‘Right Time’ to Release His Most-Anticipated Films – Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack.

Check Out John Abraham's Tweet Below:

The film is produced by T-Series, Abraham's JA Entertainment and TVB Films Production. The actor will be next seen in the action movie "Attack".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)