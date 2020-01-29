Taxi Driver, 2 Others Rob of Man on Way to Delhi Airport

Noida (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A Greater Noida resident on way to Delhi airport in a cab was allegedly robbed of his money and a chain by three men, including the taxi driver, hours before he was to board a flight abroad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the police on January 27 and an FIR was registered in the case at Phase II police station, officials said.

"Ankur Chauhan, a resident of Ajnara Daffodils society in Greater Noida's Surajpur area, had taken the Ola cab at 12.15 am for the Delhi airport. Midway, the driver stopped the car and two other unidentified men boarded the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

"They robbed Chauhan of his chain, Rs 1,000 cash and USD 1,500 before dumping him on the road and fled,” the spokesperson said.

A Phase II police station official said Chauhan, however, managed to catch his flight to a foreign country for which he was scheduled to reach the airport by 3.30 am.

However, the official did not say which country Chauhan was flying to.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 392 (robbery) was registered and efforts were going on to track the accused men, the official added.

