California [US], April 9 (ANI): Apple is set to introduce a 35W USB-C charger with two ports, likely powered by gallium nitride (GaN) technology that might also make it smaller, reported The Verge.

According to a leaked document found by 9to5Mac, this would be the first dual-port charger Apple has ever made.

Apparently, Apple accidentally threw a support document live for an 'Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter,' and 9to5Mac managed to snap a screenshot right before it was taken off.

The leaked document states that each port can operate in one of the following four modes; 5VDC/3A, 9VDC/3A, 15VDC/2.33A, or 20VDC/1.75A.

"Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device," read the deleted document.

Earlier in March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned the possible launch of a '30W power adapter' at some point in 2022. He added that the charger will be using gallium nitride or 'GaN' technology, allowing for a smaller and lighter form factor due to its improved power efficiency. (ANI)

