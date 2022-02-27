Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): The newly released iOS 15.4 beta 4 introduced the anti-stalking AirTag changes that Apple announced earlier this month.

As per MacRumors, this provides a setup warning that using an AirTag to track someone without consent is a crime.

"You can locate this item using the Find My network," reads the setup screen. "Using this item to track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world. This item is designed to be detected by victims and to enable law enforcement to request identifying information about the owner."

With this warning, Apple wants to make it clear to those who would use AirTags and Find My-compatible devices from third-party companies as stalking tools that such a use case is illegal and has criminal repercussions. Apple earlier this month said that the warning would be added to an upcoming update.

Later this year, Apple plans to introduce additional anti-stalking measures that include support for Precision Finding for unknown AirTags, display alerts that pop up whenever a sound is played, and louder AirTag sounds. (ANI)

