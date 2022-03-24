Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): American tech giant Dell has announced its refreshed XPS 15 and XPS 17 Windows laptops featuring Intel's Alder Lake-H 12-gen processors.

As per GSM Arena, there are three new CPU options: Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H and Core i9-12900HK.

Also Read | Sahil Banks: A Passionate Crypto Trader and One of the Astute Brains Behind the Exponential Rise of the Trading Space.

The new Dell laptops also get upgraded DDR5-4800 RAM configurable up to 64GB while storage is still of the PCIe4 x4 SSD variety and is capped at up to 4TB.

As per the spec sheet obtained by GSM Arena, the design of the gadget is identical to last year's models down to the black and white colour finishes.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Turkey, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in POR vs TUR Line-up.

Users will get a choice of a 3840 x 2400px IPS touchscreen option on both sizes as well as good-old 1920 x 1200px non-touch versions.

The 15-inch model can be configured with an OLED display of 3456 x 2160px resolution.

Users can configure the laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs for the base 15-inch model, all the way up to an RTX 3060 for the 17-inch, as per the outlet.

Reportedly, the new 2022 Dell XPS 15 starts at USD 1,449 for the Core i5 CPU model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Meanwhile, XPS 17 starts from USD 1,849. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)