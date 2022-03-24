After a disappointing group phase, Portugal still remain with an opportunity to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they take on Turkey in the Qualifier playoffs. The Portugal vs Turkey clash in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be played at the Estadio da Dragao Stadium in Porto on March 24, 2022 (late Thursday night) and all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he can lead his team to the next stage. Cristiano Ronaldo Focused on 2022 FIFA World Cup With Portugal Set To Take On Turkey in Qualifier, Read CR7's Message on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a difficult start to the new year as his performances with Manchester United have come under scrutiny. The 37-year-old has not been performing at his best for the Premier League side which has resulted in Ralf Rangnick starting him from the bench in crucial games. However, it is unlikely that it will be the case in the Portuguese national side.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Turkey, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Portuguese national team in Portugal and is available for selection for the encounter. The 37-year-old is the team captain and despite struggling in recent times will be one of the first names on the team sheet for this encounter.

Fernando Santos will bank on team captain to step up in the match and will start Cristiano Ronaldo in the playing XI. The 37-year-old is expected to play the full duration of the game as well unless he picks up an untimely injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a great record in World Cup Qualifiers playoff matches. Portugal have been in this position on two occasions, and have a 100 percent record. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unavailable in 2009 as the Selecao qualified for the 2010 World Cup but shine in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a one-man-show as he scored all of Portugal's four goals including a hat-trick to oust Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden to book a place at the showpiece event in 2014.

