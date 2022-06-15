New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Adhering to India's 'Atmanirbhar' principle of manufacturing, Electronics and home appliances brand Elista has debuted its line-up of ultra-premium Smart LED TVs.

Powered by webOS TV and sporting a bezel-less design, these Smart LED TVs are available in three screen sizes - 43-inch (109 cm), 50-inch (124 cm), and 55-inch (140 cm).

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Eyesight After Undergoing Cataract Surgery at RN Cooper Hospital, Family Allege Medical Negligence; Hospital Refutes Claim.

The line-up comes loaded with ThinQ AI which engages with users in a two-way conversation and helps them in accessing the built-in Alexa to manage the device with voice commands.

Further, the Elista Smart LED TV line-up comes bundled with easy-to-use Magic remote with a dedicated hotkey for Netflix and Prime Video, 400nits of peak brightness, 4K Quantum Lucent, and 1.07 billion colours.

Also Read | Para Powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar, Manpreet Kaur Win Bronze Medals At Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships.

Users can enjoy truly blur-free visuals through Low-Frame rate content and MEMC at 60HZ. This, coupled with Future-Ready Technology, ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), gives less than 5 ms input lag.

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista said, "The Smart TV industry in India has been evolving at a fast pace. Consumers today are looking for a better experience, better technology and a seamless experience within their budget. Our success stems from focusing on delivering the best-performing products to consumers and offering them premium products that are within their reach."

"We are hopeful that through our Smart LED TVs we will reach consumers willing to upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience at a budget-friendly cost," he added.

Backed by Dolby audio, these three models feature high-fidelity surround sound. From a connectivity standpoint, Elista Smart LED TVs have Dual-band Wi-Fi to support seamless streaming.

All the three models are priced at Rs48,990/- for 43-inch (109 cm) and Rs59,990/- for 50-inch (124 cm), and the 55-inch (140 cm) model will retail for Rs70,990/- and are available at all leading consumer electronics shops and online platforms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)