Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): The late music legend, Elvis Presley, is getting a streaming channel dedicated solely to his catalog of archival content and specials, plus music from some of the most influential rock 'n roll artists that inspired the music industry.

As per Variety, Presley, who died in 1977, will be the subject of a new, dedicated live-streaming channel through a deal between Cinedigm and Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The Elvis Presley Channel will launch in early 2022. It will be an on-demand, ad-supported streaming service.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley. He transcends time, genre and medium," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks, in a statement.

Opeka added, "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."

Marc Rosen, the president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel. The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases."

Teasing some of the content planned for the upcoming channel, Cinedigm said programming will include exclusive specials and documentaries, like one titled 'Elvis by the Presleys'.

Cinedigm will also tap into the archives of other music legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and more.

The new channel will provide viewers an intimate view of the artist that defined a generation with exclusive films, specials and documentaries. The Elvis Presley Channel will also give fans a chance to watch rare home footage from the Graceland Archives.

Cinedigm plans to make the Elvis Presley Channel available across its network of distribution partners in the streaming space, including Samsung, Pluto TV, Roku, Hulu, Amazon and Fox Corp's. Tubi.

Presley died at age of 42 on August 16, 1977. (ANI)

