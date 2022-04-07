Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): A phone sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which is the most powerful chipset offered by American multinational corporation Qualcomm, is coming sooner than expected.

According to GSM Arena, an unnamed source in the supply chain suggests that the Plus model of Android's flagship chip is due as early as June, or July at the latest.

The first devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will launch in China, but no names have been revealed at this point.

A very early suggestion could be the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra, but that device might prove to use a Dimensity 9000 or the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as the ongoing 10 Pro.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be based on TSMC's 4nm process and will likely be very similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but with slightly higher clock speeds.

As per GSM Arena, rumour has it that Qualcomm might unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ in May. (ANI)

