Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Huawei will release HarmonyOS 3.0 on July 27, the business said on Weibo. Huawei's "evolution" and "future" would be unveiled on Wednesday at 19:30 local time.

According to GSM Arena, a few minutes later, the firm announced that a new Smart Office launch party will be held on the very same day and at precisely the same time, showing that the news was not just a huge thing for the brand locally but also globally.

Almost nothing is known about the new HarmonyOS 3.0 features or which Huawei handsets will receive the upgrade.

There was a report that a significant deployment will take place in September, but not until the beta, which was introduced in May, is approved.

New Matebooks and the brand-new Freebuds Pro 2 were introduced at Huawei's most recent Smart Office Launch only last month. (ANI)

