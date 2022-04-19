Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Google might bring back its payment app Wallet.

As per The Verge, the company is creating a Wallet interface for Google Play Services that will act as a way to access and manage your payment and transit cards, passes, rewards memberships, and more.

The outlet reported the particular information on the basis of the tweets shared by Mishaal Rahman of cloud-based platform Esper.

Also, with the new developments, users might be able to get the new Wallet UI from within that app.

Wallet app is also likely to store your loyalty points for purchases made through the partner brands.

Google Wallet started as Google's NFC payment app in 2011, acting as a place for you to store payment cards digitally.

It evolved as a digital (and sometimes physical) payment service over the years to become sort of a Venmo competitor before it was folded together with Android pay to create Google Pay in 2018. (ANI)

