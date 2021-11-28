Shenzhen [China], November 28 (ANI): Recent leaks for the upcoming Honor 60 shows that the devices will come with a Snapdragon 778G plus chipset and 12GB of RAM.

According to GSM Arena, the series which is scheduled for announcement in just a few days on December 1 was recently spotted with a few consecutive benchmarks runs on a site.

The leaks offer a surprising amount of details, mostly reaffirming some earlier specs rumours. The Honor 60 and likely 60 Pro will both be running on a Qualcomm SM7325 chipset, which is the model number for the Snapdragon 778G and 778G+.

According to GSM Arena, since the prime core in these leaks is reaching clocks above 2.5 GHz, it is safe to assume that we are looking at the 778G+ chip. It appears to be paired with 12GB of RAM, and the phone seems to be running Android 11.

As far as other rumoured Honor 60 specs go, it is speculated that both the vanilla and Pro models will be rocking FHD+ OLED panels if similar if not identical size. One might be flat, while the other cured, though. Both of them will come with a 50MP selfie shooter, while the main cam will be 108MP.

Some other specs that could be reserved for the Pro include a 120Hz refresh rate as well as 66W charging, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

