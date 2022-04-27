New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Planning to buy a smartwatch? Well, the search could be tough with the wide range of smartwatches available in the market, but fret not as Gizmore has launched it's first 'Made in India' smartwatch, called GIZFIT 910 PRO, which is packed with some great features and comes at a very affordable price of Rs 2,499.GIZFIT 910 PRO is targeted at fitness enthusiasts, who are looking for a premium calling smartwatch without burning a hole in their pocket.

The indigenously-made smartwatch features the biggest rectangular display in its segment with a 1.69-inch screen and 500 nits brightness ensuring minimum strain on the eyes.

"At Gizmore, we are completely aligned with the 'Make in India', initiative by the government of India. We believe these measures will bring about a paradigm shift and ensure that India becomes a global manufacturing power. Through these steps, we are committed to offering world-class products at affordable prices," said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore.

Encased in a premium metallic dial, the watch comes equipped with an in-built AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling capabilities.

GIZFIT 910 PRO is a water-resistant smartwatch packed with GPS tracking for easy navigation and packs in a powerful 7-day battery.

The watch also offers other features including a built-in voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice. The smartwatch also comes with a Bluetooth calling feature allowing users to dial and receive calls directly from their watch.

The smartwatch also includes a microphone and speaker for a truly connected experience. The device also allows users to control their music directly from the watch.

The technology-driven smartwatch features a multi-sports mode to track activities such as yoga, swimming, running, outdoor walking, basketball, badminton, football, cycling, and trekking.

Loaded with health and lifestyle features, GIZFIT 910 PRO can keep track of blood pressure, heartbeat and SpO2 levels. To help users keep themselves hydrated, GIZFIT 910 PRO comes with a hydration alert that prompts them to have water at regular intervals. The GIZFIT 910 PRO supports over 100 watch faces that enable users to customise the look and feel of their watch.

"In recent times, people have become more conscious about their well-being. The GIZFIT 910 PRO, has a plethora of health and wellness features, that can assist you in leading a healthier lifestyle," Kalirona added.

An upgrade to the best-selling GIZFIT 910, GIZFIT 910 PRO will be available from today on Flipkart, along with other online e-commerce websites and retail stores at an introductory price of Rs 2,499. (ANI)

