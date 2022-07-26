Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Another one of Meta's social experiments will be coming to an end as Tuned, an app, which was designed for couples looking to connect even when they're apart, is set to shut down.

According to The Verge, this app, launched in 2020, comes from Meta's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which develops experimental apps and services.

Through Tuned, couples can privately share their thoughts and moods as well as send notes to one another. There are also games that couples can play to get to know each other better, in addition to Spotify integration for exchanging music.

As noted by TechCrunch, Meta has started notifying Tuned users that the app is shutting down on September 19. That's also the cutoff date for when users can download their data.

Tuned doesn't provide a reason as to why it's getting discontinued, and its app pages on both Google Play and the App Store don't offer any other details either.

As per The Verge, judging by its reviews and ratings, Tuned seemed to be pretty well-received among couples. According to Sensor Tower data viewed by TechCrunch, Tuned has been downloaded about 900,000 times on Android and iOS. (ANI)

