By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): When I first unboxed the Noise Master Buds 2, I felt like I had finally found 'the one'. They are priced at Rs 7,999 and look premium. Irrespective of your preferred colour- Aurum gold, Mercury silver or the sleek Carbon black- that vinyl-inspired circular disc on the case gives off a sophisticated vibe that stands out in a sea of generic plastic buds. So, let me tell you all about these buds to help you find out if this one is for you or not.

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The Bose Magic is Real:

The sound signature is beautifully balanced. It's not that muddy, over-the-top bass you find in cheaper pairs, but a clean, refined profile. High-definition tracks via LHDC 5.0 sound crisp, and the spatial audio with head tracking makes watching movies feel like I'm sitting in a private theatre. Even the ANC is a heavy hitter; it cuts through the hum of my AC and the distant drone of traffic with an impressive 51dB of silence.

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The 30-Minute Wall:

As much as I love the audio, there's a literal physical price to pay. The buds are noticeably large and sculpted with wingtips meant for a 'secure fit'. In reality, after about 30 minutes, my right ear starts to protest. While the left side sits okay, the sheer size of the housing begins to feel intrusive, causing a persistent ache that eventually forces me to take them out. It's a frustrating trade-off: my ears are treated to world-class tuning by Bose, but my right ear is counting down the seconds until I hit the 'stop' button.

Living with the Stumbles: It's not just the fit that requires patience. I've noticed a few quirks too:

The Case Fumble: Because of those ear wings, putting the buds back into the case feels like a mini-puzzle for me. I can't always 'snap' them into place perfectly, which is annoying when I'm in a hurry.

Connectivity Hiccups: It comes with dual-device pairing, but the handoff isn't always seamless. I noticed that, at times, the audio decides to play out of my phone speakers instead of the buds, which has startled or disturbed people around me, especially when I'm playing full-on heavy metal tracks.

The Transparency Mode: If you're hoping to have a natural conversation with them, you might be slightly disappointed. The ambient sound feels a bit 'processed' and inconsistent compared to the excellent ANC.

The audio experience and the premium aesthetics are definitely the highlights, but for a daily driver, the 'unseen' features like battery endurance and build quality are what really determine if they stay in your tech rotation. So, let me address those aspects as well.

Built for the Daily Grind (Mostly):

In terms of ruggedness, the Noise Master Buds 2 feel solid. The case has a reassuring weight to it, and the matte finish does a great job of hiding those annoying hairline scratches that usually plague glossy TWS cases. With an IPX5 rating, they are well-equipped to handle the sweat from a workout or a sudden drizzle during a commute. I don't have to baby them, which is a relief given the price point.

A Reliable Workhorse:

On a full charge with the case, I get roughly 30 hours of total playback. In real-world usage with ANC turned on, I usually get about 5 to 6 hours from the buds alone. It's plenty for my long flights or a full afternoon of back-to-back calls. The real saviour, though, is the fast charging. If you realise they're dead right before heading out, a quick 10-minute charge gives you enough juice for nearly two hours of listening. It effectively eliminates that 'low battery anxiety' that usually comes with high-performance earbuds.

In The End:Even with the physical discomfort I feel after the 30-minute mark, it's hard to deny the value here. You're getting a tank-like build and a battery that refuses to quit, paired with some of the best sound tuning in the segment. If your ears can handle the size, the Noise Master Buds 2 can be a formidable companion for any power user.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)