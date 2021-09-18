Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): American YouTuber and daughter of actor and producer Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is launching her podcast this fall.

Beginning October 24, the youngest daughter of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be hosting her very own iHeartRadio podcast, titled 'Conversations with Olivia Jade'.

The content creator and beauty influencer shared the news on her Instagram account, writing, "sneak peak coming on October 18th. First episode October 24th@conversations_oliviajade @iheartradio."

As per People magazine, Olivia will have candid conversations where no topics will be off-limits. Every week, listeners can expect to hear Olivia "reflecting on her personal and professional experiences to discussing everything from beauty and pop culture."

News of Olivia's podcast endeavour comes shortly after she was announced as a contestant on the 'Dancing with the Stars' milestone 30th season. Olivia revealed at a press event that she joined the ABC series to "grow" after her parents' were implicated in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Both Loughlin and Mossimo were sentenced after pleading guilty to paying USD 500,000 to get daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. The longtime couple has completed their respective sentencings. (ANI)

