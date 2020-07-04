California [US], July 4 (ANI): Qualcomm has partnered with Flipkart to launch its maiden range of wireless audio products under the HRX brand.

According to the Mashable, the new lineup of devices comes equipped with Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology which is said to cancel out the background noise and echo.

The company has rolled off three new products for now: the HRX X-Wave 14R, HRX X-Drops 9G, and the HRX Wave 7R.

HRX X-Wave 14R is a neckband audio device priced at INR 1,799 while HRX X-Drops 9G is a Wireless earbud that comes with a price tag of INR 2,999.

HRX Wave 7R is also a neckband which comes with a price tag of INR 1,499. The device comes equipped with features like button activated voice assistant for the user's convenience. (ANI)

