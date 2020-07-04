Lucknow, July 4: Sarla Devi, the mother of gangster Vikas Dubey who is the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur on Friday, condoled policemen's deaths and said that his son should also be killed in an encounter. Sarla Devi said her son Vikas Dubey should surrender before the police. If cops manage to nab him, they should shot him dead, she added. She lives with her younger son Deep Prakash Dubey, her daughter-in-law-Anjali Dubey and grandchildren.

"He (Vikas Dubey) should surrender himself before the police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him," Sarla Devi said. "By killing innocent policemen, he has done a very bad thing. I saw the news of the encounter on TV. I want he should come out and surrender to police for his betterment, otherwise, Police will find him anyway. I am saying nab him and then do encounter. He must be punished," she added.

Her sharp reaction came after eight police personnel were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed them with bullets in Vikru village in Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased included Bilhaur circle officer Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables. Hours later, two criminals, purportedly belonging to the Vikas Dubey gang that shot dead eight police personnel were shot dead by the police.

A massive search operation has been launched for Vikas Dubey and the police is also using electronic surveillance. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 1 crore compensation to each of the bereaved families. He also announced a government job to one member each of the bereaved families apart from pensions. Talking to media persons, he assured that none of the culprits would be spared and that the policemen's martyrdom would be avenged.

