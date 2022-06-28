Seol [South Korea], June 28 (ANI): The Snapdragon 680-based Samsung Galaxy A23, a 4G phone, was introduced in March. The first hints of a 5G model started to emerge a few months later, and now the phone has been discovered on Geekbench.

According to GSM Arena, the Snapdragon 695, an improved version of the SD 690 chip with mmWave 5G capability, 15 per cent faster CPU performance, and 30 per cent faster GPU, powers the Galaxy A23 5G. If included in the real device, the mmWave connectivity will probably only be available in the US.

As per the Geekbench scores, the phone has 4GB of RAM and ran Android 12 (with One UI 4 on top). Given that the 6GB and 8GB RAM versions of its 4G sister are also available, the 5G model ought to provide more combinations.

Although the Galaxy A23 5G has been depicted in 3D, there are no glaring deviations. It will sport a 6.55" display, albeit the type of panel is unknown based on measurements.

The 4G phone features an 8MP selfie camera in addition to a quad camera on the back (50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth) and a 6.6" 90Hz LCD (FHD+) display. Fast charging at 25W is supported by the 5,000mAh battery, as reported by GSM Arena.

Minor or all of these specifications will carry over to the 5G version, maybe with some enhancements. (ANI)

