Seoul [South Korea], December 6 (ANI): The South Korean tech giant Samsung is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its Galaxy Z Flip3 after the beta testing got completed successfully.

As per GSM Arena, units in Serbia are now getting the F711BXXU2BUKM firmware, which is a stable version of One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12. The update also includes the December security patch.

Samsung is likely using Serbia as a soak test ground and should it all go smoothly, the rest of the world should receive the notification in the following days.

One UI 4.0 brings Android 12 and a revamped UI design with the Material You-inspired Color Palette feature. It also brings improved privacy and security, Privacy Dashboard, and enhanced stock apps from Google and Samsung.

The new update also brings newer widget designs and dozens of minor feature updates to the Galaxy Z Flip3. (ANI)

