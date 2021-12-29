Seoul [South Korea], December 29 (ANI): On Tuesday, Samsung managed to restart its One UI 4 update based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 family as well as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 after pausing the rollout for a few days to fix some bugs. And now, the tech giant is ready to send out One UI 4 to even more devices.

As per GSM Arena, the entire Galaxy S20 family, including the S20 FE, as well as the Galaxy Note20 family have started receiving the new update. All of the devices in these ranges are now receiving the latest software at least in one place in the world, and that is Switzerland.

Also Read | Vivo Y21T India Launch Likely To Take Place on January 3, 2022.

The rollout will soon expand geographically in order to make it to as many other places as possible before the end of the year. Last week, Samsung announced that it was done releasing betas for the S20 family and that a stable update would follow.

If you own any of the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Note 20 phones and live in Switzerland, you can check for the update from the Settings > Software Update, and then hit the Download and Install option to get it on your phone.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Booked For Raping Minor, Forcefully Changing Her Religion.

Speaking about the latest One UI 4.0 update features, the list includes the new Material You design that changes the look of the UI based on the wallpaper of the device, redesigned Home screen widgets, changes in the Camera UI, improvements in the multitasking functionality, and several more features.

Various emojis, GIFs, and stickers have also been added to the keyboard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)