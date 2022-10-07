Seol [South Korea], October 7 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung is bringing the public beta test for the next version of its Android skin.

According to GSM Arena, One UI 5 Beta 4 is now rolling out as an over-the-air update to members of the Galaxy S22 family in the US who are enrolled on the beta program.

This is labelled as build ZVJ2, it's a 1.5GB download, and it brings with it the October 2022 security patch level, along with plenty of bug fixes.

That said, there are still known issues, like a black screen being shown on the monitor when using DeX and the phone screen is locked, a force close occurring when you select a filter from the lock screen menu during wallpaper multi-pack setting, and also getting an Unable to open file message when you receive something through QuickShare and try to open it from the pop-up.

In the first One UI 5 beta multi-user functionality was added and unfortunately removed in the fourth beta. It's unclear if this will stay gone, or whether Samsung plans to re-add it in a later build, reported GSM Arena.

The fixes have to do with crashes entering app folders, wallpaper changes, using S Pen Air Command, Object eraser not working, vibration not working for the home gesture, and frame-breaking problems when going from a widget to the home screen.

Additionally, an issue that made the phone beep and vibrates continuously was thankfully fixed, as has one that automatically employed sleep mode, and adding and removing favourites in Gallery should be smoother.

As per GSM Arena, this update will most likely make it to the other countries where the One UI 5 beta program is available within the next few days. (ANI)

