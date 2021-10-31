Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Rumour has it that South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will launch during next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where generally new products are announced.

According to GSM Arena, the event will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022. This appears to be in line with an older report citing January 11 as a possible announcement date.

A tech community has argued that the new report sounds quite plausible since the handset won't get much competition during the forum. After all, CES is mostly about concept consumer electronics and mobile devices.

Samsung's mythical Galaxy S21 FE should have been released by now, but a string of unfortunate events forced the company to delay the launch of one of the most anticipated Samsung devices. (ANI)

