Afghanistan and Namibia will face off against each other in match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have made decent start to the competition and will be aiming to continue that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Afghanistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021 clash can scroll down below for details. Former Afghanistan Skipper Asghar Afghan To Retire After T20 World Cup 2021 Clash Against Namibia.

Afghanistan have given a great account of themselves so far at the T20 World Cup 2021 and will be aiming to continue the performances against Namibia as well. The Mohammad Nabi-led team dominated Scotland and then took Pakistan to the edge in a close loss. Meanwhile, Namibia were brilliant in their win over Scotland and will be aiming to replicate that performance.

When is Afghanistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan vs Namibia clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Afghanistan vs Namibia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to Afghanistan vs Namibia match online.

