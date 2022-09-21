Seoul [South Korea], September 20 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung is having internal conflicts regarding whether Exynos should be the chip powering their upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones, a leakster revealed.

According to GSM Arena, this information comes two months after Qualcomm had nearly confirmed that all the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

The outlet has reported that Ice Universe states that though the Samsung MX (Mobile eXperience) division is disappointed with the performance of the in-house chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones, top-level executives still want next year's flagships to come with Exynos 2300, manufactured by Samsung Semiconductors.

Currently, about 70 per cent of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones ship with Exynos 2200. The Korean platform is for devices in Europe, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Africa, and the Middle East, reported GSM Arena.

The remaining 30 per cent have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and sell in the Americas, South Korea, China, Japan, and India. Southeast Asia gets a mix of both.

As per GSM Arena, both the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips are built on the 4nm process and though the Samsung platform has a slightly more powerful GPU, the Qualcomm chip's CPU is ever so slightly faster. Expectations are the situation will be similar with next-gen's chipsets. (ANI)

