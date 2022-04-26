Wedemark [Germany], April 26 (ANI): Since the launch of the Momentum True Wireless earbuds in 2018, Sennheiser has received a lot of praise owing to its superior sound quality, making the product a widely successful one.

Coming with an enhanced redesigning, the Momentum earbuds give off a sleeker and more premium impression than the company's cheaper buds.

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Smartphone To Be Launched in India on April 27; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Though Sennheiser has moved the USB-C charging port to the front, the fabric-covered case looks still the same in terms of shape and size as previous versions. This new case also supports wireless charging, a feature not found in previous models.

Sennheiser has implemented adaptive noise cancellation, which allows the Momentum True Wireless 3 to automatically adjust how much noise cancellation is applied based on our changing surroundings. The company says its "system continuously observes ambient noise to suppress it in real-time," though users still have the option of manually adjusting it to their preference, reports The Verge.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped by Neighbour in Ujjain; Accused Absconding.

Apart from some changes, the Momentum True Wireless 3 still lacks Bluetooth multipoint. Eyeing for its target audience who prioritizes sound quality above all else, Sennheiser appears confident that these will appeal to the same market as prior models in the series.

Announcing its third product on Tuesday, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds will be available starting May 10 in black, graphite, and white for USD 249.95 million. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)