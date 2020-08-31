Florida [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations.

According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Player Update: Ravindra Jadeja Hilariously Trolls a Netizen After A Social Media User Questions Him About the Photographer.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance," SpaceX tweeted.

Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Winner Nia Sharma Holds the Winning Trophy, Shares Her ‘Super Champion’ Moment With Rohit Shetty (View Pics).

The project's implementation began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites.

Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)