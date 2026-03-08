Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): Google on Sunday unveiled a special doodle to commemorate the grand finale of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, highlighting one of cricket's biggest global events as the tournament reaches its climax in India.

The final is being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing the month-long international competition to a close. The 2026 edition of the tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, drawing cricket fans from across the world.

Google's celebratory doodle uses vibrant pink and purple tones, creatively integrating elements of cricket into the tech giant's logo. The artwork replaces the first "o" in "Google" with a cricket ball, while the letter "l" is transformed into a cricket bat leaning against the final "e".

Alongside the ball, a set of stumps completes the visual tribute, symbolising the key equipment associated with the sport.

The design reflects the global popularity of cricket and the significance of the T20 World Cup final, a match that typically attracts millions of viewers worldwide.

The championship clash features hosts India facing New Zealand, with both teams reaching the final through contrasting campaigns.

New Zealand endured a difficult group stage, suffering defeats to South Africa and England. However, the team staged a dramatic turnaround in the knockout rounds. In the semifinal, New Zealand produced a commanding performance, chasing down a target of 170 against South Africa in just 12.5 overs to win by nine wickets.

That match was highlighted by a record-breaking innings from Finn Allen, who scored a 33-ball century- the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history.

India, meanwhile, entered the final after a largely dominant run in the tournament. The hosts remained unbeaten in the group stage, with their only setback coming against South Africa during the Super 8 phase.

In the semifinal, India delivered a high-scoring performance against England, posting 253/7 before securing a narrow seven-run victory to book their place in the final.

The final also adds another chapter to the T20 World Cup rivalry between India and New Zealand.

Historically, New Zealand have maintained an unbeaten record against India in T20 World Cup meetings, with wins in 2007, 2016 and 2021.

However, India head into the final with recent momentum after defeating New Zealand 4-1 in a bilateral T20I series played in India before the tournament. (ANI)

