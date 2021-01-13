Paris [France], January 13 (ANI): French video game company, Ubisoft announced that its Swedish studio Massive Entertainment is making an open-world video game that will be set in the 'Star Wars' universe.

The studio behind 'The Division' is making a game set in a galaxy far, far away.

According to The Verge, there are no details on when the game will launch, on what platforms, or what slice of the 'Star Wars' universe it will explore.

This game will be built using Ubisoft's own Snowdrop engine, best known as the tech behind 'The Division' series. Earlier this week, Disney rebranded its game division to Lucasfilm Games for what it described as "a new era."

Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said, "We're really proud of the games we have created with EA."

He continued, "We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we've got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA."

Previously, EA was the main developer behind blockbuster 'Star Wars' titles, which resulted in games like the 'Battlefront' reboot open-world adventure 'Jedi: Fallen Order', and last year's space combat game Squadrons. As per The Verge, Disney says that the relationship will continue even as other developers work on Star Wars games as well. (ANI)

