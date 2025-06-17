Tech News | WhatsApp Introduces Ads, Paid Channel Subscriptions

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Meta has officially announced the rollout of ads on WhatsApp, marking a significant shift in the platform's strategy.
These ads will be displayed in the Updates tab, which houses both Channels and Status updates.
Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at India's Top Five Run-Getters Against England, From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; Check Full List .
According to Meta reports obtained by GSM Arena, the Updates tab is utilised by 1.5 billion people daily worldwide.
-Ads in Status: Businesses can promote their products or services in the Status section, enabling users to discover new businef="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/juneteenth-2025-date-why-is-june-19-a-federal-holiday-in-the-us-brief-history-and-significance-of-the-day-that-commemorates-the-ending-of-slavery-in-america-6933294.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/juneteenth-2025-date-why-is-june-19-a-federal-holiday-in-the-us-brief-history-and-significance-of-the-day-that-commemorates-the-ending-of-slavery-in-america-6933294.html"> Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America