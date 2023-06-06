California [US], June 5 (ANI): Tech giant Apple, on Monday, unveiled its much-awaited iOS 17 at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, highlights include new safety features, a built-in journaling app, a new nightstand mode, redesigned contact cards, better auto-correct and voice transcription, and live voicemail. And you'll be able to drop the "hey" from "Hey Siri."

Your contact book is getting an update with a new feature called posters, which turns contact cards into flashy marquee-like images that show up full-screen on your recipient's iPhone when you call them. They use a similar design language as the redesigned lock screens, with bold typography options and the ability to add Memoji, and will work with third-party VoIP apps. There's also a new live transcription feature for voicemail that lets you view a transcript of the message a caller is leaving in real time. You can choose to ride it out or pick up the call, and it's all handled on-device. You'll also be able to leave a message on FaceTime, too, as per The Verge.

The ability to filter searches with additional terms, a feature that jumps to the most recent message so you can catch up more easily, voice message transcriptions (similar to what the Pixel 7 series introduced), and a series of new features called Check-In that shares your live location and status with someone else are some updates to messages. When you go home, it can notify a friend automatically. If you're in a dead zone, it can also communicate your phone's battery and cell service status to prevent misunderstanding.

iOS 17 also includes keyboard updates, including enhancements to autocorrect. It now relies on a new language model for better accuracy, plus an easier shortcut to revert to the original word you wrote if necessary. There are now in-line predictive typing and sentence-level autocorrections to correct more grammatical mistakes. It'll finally learn your favourite cuss words, too; Apple's Craig Federighi even made a "ducking" joke onstage. Dictation uses a new AI model, too, that's more accurate, reported The Verge.

Journal, a brand-new app, intelligently proposes events you might wish to record in a journal entry. You may add activities, music, and images in your entries, and you can set up recurring reminders to get writing. For further privacy, it is end-to-end encrypted.

A new charging mode called StandBy converts the screen into a status display with the date and time. When your phone is in landscape charging mode, it immediately turns on and may display information like Live Activities, widgets, and smart stacks.

Lastly, Siri gets a boost, too, and finally, its time you drop the "hey" from "Hey Siri." It will also recognize back-to-back commands, reported The Verge.

This version of iOS follows a meaningful update in iOS 16, which included a major lock screen overhaul, useful iMessage features like editing and unsend, and the time-sensitive Live Activities surfaced in the Dynamic Island. It was an update that centered on helping you do more with your phone while having to dive into apps less for simple tasks. (ANI)

