Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): The Xiaomi 12S smartphone range will be unveiled on July 4 as the company has already confirmed, but other new products will also be unveiled at the event.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 and the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will also be unveiled on Monday.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2022: Jonny Bairstow, Jasprit Bumrah and Others To Watch Out For in Birmingham.

The Smart Band 7 Pro will have a larger display than the standard Smart Band 7 and will be available in black and gold.

Although Xiaomi hasn't yet provided any information, we may anticipate the usual combination of health and activity tracking capabilities.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2022, Birmingham Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match At Edgbaston Stadium.

A 14-inch, 4K laptop with a small and light design will be released in 2022 by Xiaomi. Xiaomi posted a picture of the device's side profile, which reveals a metal unibody, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack, as reported by GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)